MEMPHIS – It was the biggest question in the Bluff City heading into Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Armed with three picks, two in the back half of the first round, what would Grizzlies General Manager and NBA Executive of the Year Zach Kleiman do with those picks?

To no one’s surprise… Kleiman made a move.

The Grizzlies moving up in the first round by trading both of those first round picks, 22 and 29, to Minnesota for the Timberwolves pick at 19 in order to take Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia, a 6’8” wing who averaged just under 15 points and 7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons last season on his way to being named second team All-AAC.

The Grizzlies are also reportedly getting a future second round pick in this trade.