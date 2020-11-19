Grizzlies trade up for No. 35 pick and select Xavier Tillman

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies had one pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but made a few trades to move up.

The Grizzlies selected Desmond Bane to conclude the first-round of the draft at No. 30. Then five picks later, the Grizzlies added Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman to their roster.

In Tillman’s last year in East Lansing, Michigan, he averaged, 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

For the latest reactions of the 2020 NBA Draft, click below: