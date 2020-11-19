Grizzlies trade up for No. 35 pick and select Xavier Tillman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies had one pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but made a few trades to move up.
The Grizzlies selected Desmond Bane to conclude the first-round of the draft at No. 30. Then five picks later, the Grizzlies added Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman to their roster.
In Tillman’s last year in East Lansing, Michigan, he averaged, 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
