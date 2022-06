MEMPHIS – More wheeling and dealing for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies trading away De’Anthony Melton to the 76ers for Philadelphia’s 23rd pick in the first round and veteran Danny Green.

With that pick, the Grizz selecting David Roddy, a 6-6 forward out of Colorado State and the 2022 Mountain West Player of the Year.

Melton gets shipped out after three years in the Beale Street Blue where he averaged just over nine points a game in a reserve role