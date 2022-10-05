MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After a 2-0 start to the preseason, the Memphis Grizzlies were playing on a different type of hardwood on Wednesday night.

The team and coaching staff laced up their bowling shoes for some team bonding and friendly competition in the inaugural Grizz Bowl.

“I barely break 100. I throw it straight. I don’t have much curvature. It’s not very pretty,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “I throw it hard, which I can, you know, be injury prone. So I’m going to be cautious with the amount of times I bowl.”

Point guard Tyus Jones is as efficient as they come, and it’s all about his about technique.

“He’s just got a fluidity to his game. So how you see him on the court, he’s just got this great efficiency. I think he’s got that on the bowling lanes too,” added Jenkins.

“I don’t use the thumb slot,” Jones said. “So it’s just touch, pretty much as it is.”

It is often hard for these guys to find proper-sized bowling shoes but for big man Steven Adams, it’s simply against his taste in fashion.

“I don’t know. I might try to bowl with my toes, maybe try to put those in there,” said Grizzlies center Steven Adams. “They actually have size 20’s here. I don’t want to wear them, because they look goofy as hell.”

Most importantly, it was a great night with a great cause as all proceeds will benefit St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Raising money, raising awareness for the kids and their families. It’s powerful. It’s impactful,” said Jenkins.

The Grizzlies next return to the court on Friday, as they host the Miami Heat at FedExForum.