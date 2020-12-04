Grizzlies to tip off the NBA season at FedExForum against the Spurs on December 23rd

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after an assist to center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies will tip off the new NBA season in less than three weeks at home at FedExForum, with two national television games in the first half of the season.

The NBA unveiling part one of the schedule on Friday showing the Grizzlies season and home openers coming against the Spurs on December 23rd followed up by a game against the Hawks on the 26th.

Their first road game, at Brooklyn against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the new look Nets on December 28th.

The Grizz will play six of their first nine on the home floor including back to back games against the World Champion Lakers on January third and fifth which will also mark the return to Memphis of Core Four great Marc Gasol with his new team.

Other marquee games include the 19th annual MLK game against the Suns on the 18th. One of two national television games for the Grizzlies.

The other against the Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on February 16th.

The Grizz will also go back to back in Portland and host the Clippers in back to back games, closing out the first half of the season, at home against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on March fourth.