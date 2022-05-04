MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may be a cliche but Ja Morant put the Grizzlies on his back in game 2 against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday.

The league’s most improved player scored the last 15 points for the Grizzlies to take down the Warriors 106-101 to even the series.

“We just wanted it more than them at the end of the day I feel like,” Forward Ziaire Williams said.

The win was hard fought. Everything that could go wrong, did.

After a strong first half, Jaren Jackson Jr. would foul out in the 4th. Desmond Bane, who’s battling some tightness in his back, finished with just five points.

But the biggest blow was Dillon Brooks getting ejected after this flagrant two foul on Gary Payton II just three minutes into the game.

“There’s no room for guys getting heard off of like flagrant fouls. Hopefully he can you can learn from that and we can have him on the floor for the whole game for the rest of series,” Brandon Clarke said.

Despite all of that, the Grizzlies pulled out the win after a huge 47-point night from Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies star guard says he was punched in the face and lost vision in his eye late in the game but would go on to knock down the Grizzlies’ last 15 points.

“He just has grit to somehow find a way even if his eyes hurt, even if his legs or something, even if his back is sore,” Brandon Clarke said.

“I thought he was actually significantly better at the end execution. You know, defensive effort was unbelievable. He set the tone for us in the fourth quarter,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said.

“I feel like I’ve just watched him transform into a true closer,” center Xavier Tillman Sr. said.

Morant finished with 47 points, becoming just the 3rd player in NBA history to have multiple 45-plus point postseason games before turning 23 years old.

The other two being Kobe Bryant and Lebron James.

“Felt like this was kind of a must win game for us. I was frustrated with myself with missing that layup in game one,” Morant said. “[We] had some friendly words with Steph after game one. He came to me and Jaren and said there’s gonna be a battle. We’re gonna have some fun. I was able to return that message tonight, saying the same thing.”

Game three is Saturday night at the Chase Center. Tip off is set for 7:30.

It’s going to be interesting to see what punishment is handed down on Dillon Brooks for that flagrant. A play Steve Kerr called dirty and left Gary Payton II with a fractured elbow.