MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and six blocks, David Roddy added 19 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 105-91 on Wednesday night for their first home win of the season. John Collins led the Jazz with 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson and Simone Fontecchio added 12 points. Utah was hindered by shooting 38% for the night, while committing 18Jackson turnovers. Memphis, which was 35-6 at home last season, had lost its first eight home games this year.

