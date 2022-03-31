MEMPHIS – It is the top two teams in the NBA going head to head Friday night at FedExForum.

On paper anyway.

When the Phoenix Suns come to town to take on the Grizzlies, the Grizz are likely to be without five of their best players.

Thursday, the team listed Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Junior and Tyus Jones as doubtful against the Suns. That’s four starters plus the team’s best player, Ja Morant is still at least a week away from returning from his knee injury.

Seems like the right call for a team… or teams… with nothing to play for heading into the postseason.

Not that Dillon Brooks isn’t eager for tip-off on Friday..

“Next game against Phoenix,” Brooks said. “1 vs. 2. See where we stack up.”

“Love what guys are doing right now. We’re going to need the depth to show out as we continue to go into this even tougher and tougher games,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Trying to make this deep push here. The fact we got confidence in each other is big.”