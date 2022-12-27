MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday night’s home game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns will continue as planned despite water pressure issues throughout the city, officials announced.

The decision was made following consultation with city officials and MLGW.

The only thing that will change is concessions within FedExForum will offer canned/bottled drinks instead of fountain drinks.

Restrooms will also be available without restrictions since the current water pressure level inside the FedExForum is above the required levels.

Officials say as of Tuesday, there are no changes for Grizzlies home games on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Changes made to the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game on Dec. 29 will be updated closer to the game.