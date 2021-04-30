Grizzlies struggle but knock off the Magic

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 92-75 on a poor shooting night for both teams.

Kyle Anderson contributed 13 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 34.3% from the field but snapped a two-game losing streak.

Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba led the short-handed Magic with 15 points each. Bamba also had 11 rebounds. R.J. Hampton finished with 11 points for Orlando, which shot 31.4% and fell even with idle Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Memphis held onto its eighth-place spot in the West.