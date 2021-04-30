Grizzlies struggle but knock off the Magic

MEMPHIS — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 92-75 on a poor shooting night for both teams.
Kyle Anderson contributed 13 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 34.3% from the field but snapped a two-game losing streak.
Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba led the short-handed Magic with 15 points each. Bamba also had 11 rebounds. R.J. Hampton finished with 11 points for Orlando, which shot 31.4% and fell even with idle Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Memphis held onto its eighth-place spot in the West.