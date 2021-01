BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 22: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 22, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Andre Drummond had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90.

Cedi Osman scored 16 points as Cleveland snapped a two-game skid. JaVale McGee added 13 points.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke had 14 points. Dillon Brooks scored 11, but was 4 of 13 from the field.