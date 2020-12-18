Grizzlies stay unbeaten in the preseason with win over Hawks

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant continued his stellar play during the preseason, scoring 18 points and dishing out 13 assists as the Grizzlies remained unbeaten in the preseason, beating Atlanta 126-108.

Dillon Brooks leading five Grizzlies in double figures with 24. Jonas Valanciunas added 20.

Defensively, the Grizzlies held Hawks’ star Trae Young to just 4 of 15 shooting. Atlanta hitting just 38% from the floor, 29% from three.

It was the Grizzlies first game at FedExForum in 282 days and the first of four games at home over the next 10 days. The Grizz close out the preseason against the Hawks on Saturday before tipping off the season December 23rd against the San Antonio Spurs. The day after Christmas, the Grizzlies host these same Hawks.

