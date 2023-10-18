MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Wednesday morning, Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant found himself back in the headlines after an article published by ESPN highlighting the trouble the 24-year-old guard has faced the last 18 months.

The article chronologies into detail from Morant’s dispute on the basketball court at his house two summers ago, all the way to the current 25-game suspension.

Following Wednesday’s practice head coach Taylor Jenkins and a few players shared their thoughts about the article.

” I read the article and am really not going to comment on anonymous sources,” said Jenkins. ” I spoke to Ja today, and wanted him to know that he’s got 100% support from us and his teammates”.

Morant’s teammates also doubled down with support.

” It’s really kind of on the annoying side because, we’re just like everybody knows about the situation, and we’re all working to get past it, including Ja. So like the fact that we’re bringing it up and nothing new is going on. It’s kind of like, what are we doing?” said Xavier Tillman.

” We got his back. I mean, people bring up anything they can just to have some for people to read. We ain’t worry about that and you know, we’re with 12, said Desmond Bane. ” We are keeping everything in-house and we’re holding everything together”.