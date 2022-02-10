MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies message to the rest of the NBA Thursday as the trade deadline came and went… We like our team.

As expected, the Grizzlies standing pat at the deadline, focused on moving forward with the NBA’s second youngest roster that, so far this season, has the league’s third best record.

Now there were some big deals made at the deadline. None bigger than the Brooklyn Nets sending James Harden to Philadelphia to pair with Joel Embiid for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first round picks.

More important from the Grizzlies perspective is Dallas’ deal with the Washington Wizards that ships out Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie.

General Manager Zach Kleiman on the deadline day thinking of the Grizzlies.

“Explored opportunities. Always try to be opportunistic but we have a lot of belief in this group. We’re certainly not the type of team to do something just to do something,” Kleiman said. “We took calls just like everyone else but nothing we felt compelled to pull the trigger on. In large part, yeah, we have a lot of belief in this group that we have. We’re excited to see what we can do both this season and beyond.”

Kleiman also pointing to the return of Dillon Brooks as a positive addition to this team, post All-Star Break. Kleiman says they expect Brooks back from his ankle injury in March.