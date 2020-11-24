Grizzlies ‘Soul City Edition’ uniforms celebrate Isaac Hayes, Stax Records

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes up to shoots while defended by Charlotte Hornets center Willie Hernangomez (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies are honoring the life of singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes and Stax Records with special uniforms, the team announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, the new jerseys highlighted by gold detailing, embossed design, and the Grizzlies’ asymmetrical style, the City Edition uniform serves as a tribute to the sounds and artists that defined the deep-rooted heart and soul of Memphis music.

The @memgrizz are celebrating the legacy of Stax Records and the life of singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes during the 2020-21 season with new Memphis Soul City Edition @Nike uniforms.



Additionally it said, the uniform’s black background and vertical stripes represent the grooves in the vinyl records Stax produced, delivering Memphis soul and music to the world. The gold and turquoise colors throughout the uniform are pulled from Hayes’ 1972 Cadillac El Dorado, displayed today at the Stax Museum, and echo the gold records and legendary, international hits pouring out of Stax during the 1960s and 1970s.

The ornate “MG” pattern trimming the neckband, shorts and left side panel of the uniform, inspired by African Kente cloth, represents Hayes’ flair for fashion and voice for social activism. The vents on each side of the shorts accent the uniform with a Stax logo and Hayes’ trademark sunglasses while Hayes’ name is emblemized just above the jersey tag to represent the mark he left on the design, in Memphis and on the music industry.

