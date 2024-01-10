MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider the Memphis Grizzlies expect to sign guard Vince Williams to a three-year, $7.9M guaranteed contract.

Once he signs his new contract, the 2022 47th NBA draft pick’s deal is believed to be the most guaranteed money coming off a two-way deal.

Williams’ deal includes a team option in the fourth year. This season Williams’ is averaging 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

To make room for Williams’ contract, the Grizzlies are waiving center Bismack Biyombo, hoping to add another big man on a newly available two-way contract.

The Grizzlies signed Biyombo on November 1st, and he appeared in 30 games with 27 starts and averaged 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 23.9 minutes.