Grizzlies sign veteran guard Tim Frazier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Monday that the team has signed guard Tim Frazier pursuant to the NBA’s hardship roster rules.

Frazier has six years of NBA experience and most recently played last season for the Detroit Pistons. In the Motor City, he appeared in 27 games with 11 starts. Frazier shot 36% from the field and averaged 3.6 points per game. He was waived by Detroit last February.

Overall, the 6-foot-1 guard has appeared in 272 regular season games (81 starts) for six different franchises and holds career averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 17.7 minutes in six NBA seasons (2014-20).

In the 2014-15 season, Frazier was named NBA G League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Star squad. He began his professional career with the Maine Red Claws.

Frazier will wear No. 10.