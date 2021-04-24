Grizzlies sign Tim Frazier for the remainder of the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced they are signing veteran guard Tim Frazier for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
According to the press release, the 6-foot-1 guard appeared in three games for Memphis and has totaled four points, four rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes after originally signing with the team on January 4 and again to a 10-day contract on April 14.
In all, Frazier has played 275 games (81 starts) over seven NBA seasons and holds career averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 17.6 minutes with seven different teams.