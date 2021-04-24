Grizzlies sign Tim Frazier for the remainder of the season

MEMPHIS, TN – JANUARY 8: Tim Frazier #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on January 8, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced they are signing veteran guard Tim Frazier for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The @memgrizz signed Tim Frazier for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Press release below. pic.twitter.com/aFsICOBuId — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 24, 2021

According to the press release, the 6-foot-1 guard appeared in three games for Memphis and has totaled four points, four rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes after originally signing with the team on January 4 and again to a 10-day contract on April 14.

In all, Frazier has played 275 games (81 starts) over seven NBA seasons and holds career averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 17.6 minutes with seven different teams.