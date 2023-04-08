MEMPHIS – To beef up the roster with one game remaining until the 2023 NBA playoffs tip-off. Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies sign rookie forward Kenny Lofton Jr. to a four-year, seven-million-dollar deal.

Lofton Jr. standing six foot eight, and weighting 275 pounds was named the 2022-23 NBA G-League Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 17 regular season games for the Memphis Hustle.

The 20-year old, originally signed a two-way contract this past summer with Memphis, and has made 23 appearances as a reserve for the Grizzlies and has averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

In order to make room to the roster, Memphis is waiving rookie point guard and former Briarcrest star Kennedy Chandler. The second-round pick out of Tennessee made 36 appearances for the Grizzlies this season.

Memphis also calls up point guard Jacob Gilyard on a two-way contract from the Hustle. Gilyard played in 31 regular season games for the Hustle.