MEMPHIS – There’s good news and then there’s bad news as the Grizzlies are back at FedExForum for the first of two straight against the L.A. Clippers.

We’ll start with the good news.

Ja Morant will be back in the line-up Wednesday night after missing Tuesday night’s win over the Orlando Magic.

We just don’t know who will be playing alongside Morant with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones all listed as doubtful and unlikely to play.

Let’s call it what it is… load management.

With the Grizzlies up by a comfortable three games over the Sacramento Kings for second in the West with just seven games to go and with the playoffs, a little over two weeks away, get some rest when they can get it.

For Bane, Jackson and Jones…that seems to be this game against the Clippers.

One guy who will play and might make his first career start as a Grizzly is Luke Kennard and wouldn’t that be special.

Why? That’s easy.

It was these same Clippers who thought so little of this talented lefty that they traded Kennard to the Bluff City for pretty much nothing and since arriving in Memphis, all Kennard has done is become a lethal three-point scorer for the Beale Street Bears.

Kennard actually leads the NBA, shooting over 49-percent from behind the line this season. He’s also made 14 of his last 16 triples inside FedExForum.

Kennard is shooting 55-percent from three in his 19 games as a Grizzly. He’s also downplaying this reunion.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been in contact with some of those guys still, so I know they’re excited about it,” Kennard said. “Yeah, you know, it’s at home. Got to take care of what we need to do. It’s going to be fun.”