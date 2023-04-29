LOS ANGELES — It’s one and done for the second-seeded Grizzlies, who fall and fall hard in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers upsetting the Grizzlies in six games, 125-85, coasting to the blowout win Friday night thanks to a career playoff high 31 from DeAngelo Russell.

LeBron James had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Anthony Davis with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

L.A.’s two biggest stars able to sit out the fourth quarter as the Lakers built a 20-point lead in the second quarter and never looked back. Taylor Jenkins cleared the bench with almost ten minutes to go in the game.

The Grizzlies were forced to play this do or die game without top reserve Luke Kennard. Kennard injured his left shoulder in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and could not go.

After combining for 64 in the Grizzlies’ Game 5 win, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane only scored 25 points. They combined to go 8 of 32 from the floor. Jaren Jackson Jr. with 14 points in the season finale. Santi Aldama leading the Grizzlies with 16.

The Grizzlies end the year 53-35.

The Lakers await the winner of a Game 7 between the Warriors at Kings set for Sacramento on Sunday.