Grizzlies schedule set for Orlando

ORLANDO — When the Grizzlies resume the NBA season next month in Orlando, they’ll do so against the teams nipping at their heels for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Grizz opening play in Orlando July 31st against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland kicking off a tough eight game, 14 day stretch for the Grizzlies in what the league is calling seeding games with the first three…the Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans…trying to catch the Grizzlies in the standings so a strong start is key because the final five games…brutal…unless the teams have nothing to play for.

The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City out of the West finishing off with the top three teams in the East, Marc Gasol and the Toronto Raptors followed by Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The youthful Grizzlies will play mostly afternoon games as the NBA has scheduled six or seven games a day at three different arenas at Disney, tipping off with a doubleheader on July 30th of Zion Williamson and New Orleans taking on the Jazz followed by a battle for L.A….Lakers and Clippers.