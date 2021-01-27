Grizzlies return to practice after week long pause due to NBA protocols

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks in front of Minnesota Timberwolves Jarrett Culver (23) in the third quarter during an NBA preseason basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

MEMPHIS — Finally!!

After being shut down for the past eight days due to the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols, which included having five games postponed, the Grizzlies were finally able to practice Wednesday night at the FedExForum.

“Those guys have done a great job. Obviously, this is a big step getting back together as a team, “ said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “They’re super excited. It was a competitive gym as we always have.”

Since their Martin Luther King game win over the Phoenix Suns over a week ago, the only thing the Grizzlies have been able to do is hold individual workouts. Head coach Taylor Jenkins says two players remain in COVID protocols. We know one is Jonas Valaciunas. Jenkins also said there is no update on the playing status of Jaren Jackson Junior or Justise Winslow.

Together again, the goal is to get back to their winning ways beginning Saturday in San Antonio.

“We won five in a row so the reset button is nowhere. That thought is not in our minds at all,” said Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant. “We know what we’ve done this season and that’s what we plan to continue to do. Continue to grow and get better, play Grizzlies basketball.”