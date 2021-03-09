Grizzlies return for grueling second half of NBA season, still without JJJ

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) gestures to the crowd after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — When the Memphis Grizzlies tip off the second half of the NBA season Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, facing a grueling stretch of 40 games over the next 68 days, there will still be no Jaren Jackson Jr. on the floor for the Boys in the Beale Street Blue.

Despite continuing to work hard on his rehab, even working out over the All-Star Break, Jackson still has not been cleared to return from that injured meniscus suffered seven months ago.

As for his teammates, they feel rejuvenated and ready after the five day break.

“That break was needed, playing almost every day. A lot of wear and tear on your body,” said Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. “I used that time to relax and lock in at the same time. Go out and win games. Make the playoffs.”

“We got a lot of dogs on our team that want to be the best at what they do,” said Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. “We have a lot of guys that buy in and play together. That’s why we’re so good.”