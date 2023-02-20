MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies had more to celebrate this past weekend than just Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the All-Star Game.

Tyus Jones became a dad again, welcoming Baby Journey into the world Saturday.

Probably a good thing the new ‘girl dad’ still has a little bit of time left on his All-Star break.

The Grizzlies, who sit in second place in the Western Conference, reconvene in Memphis in the coming days then travel to Philadelphia on Thursday for the start of the final push toward the playoffs.

“What buttons I got to push as a coach to continue to make sure that we’ve got the wherewithal, the urgency for the last, whatever it is, six, eight weeks left in the season. To make sure we’re giving a good push and we’re finding our best basketball because we clearly haven’t,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “We’ve had good moments, but we shouldn’t be playing our best basketball right now. We gotta be playing our best basketball post All-Star Break.”