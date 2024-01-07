PHOENIX — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without Ja Morant, overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 121-115 on Sunday night. Marcus Smart added 25 points and Desmond Bane had 23, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:30 to play. Morant was sidelined because of soreness in his right shoulder. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game that Morant apparently hurt the shoulder Friday night late in a victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles. Kevin Durant returned for Phoenix after missing three games because of soreness in his right hamstring. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Devin Booker led the Suns with 24 points.

