MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have provided an update after star player Ja Morant suffered an ankle injury after the November 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies announced on their website that Ja Morant has suffered a Grade 1 sprain to his left ankle. Morant’s return to play will be determined on a week-to-week basis.

The team said they will be providing updates when appropriate.