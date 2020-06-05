Grizzlies’ President happy with the plan to resume NBA season

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball in the preseason against the New Zealand Breakers at FedExForum on October 08, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

In a vote of 29 to 1 with the Portland Trailblazers the only team voting no, NBA owners approving the league’s 22-team return to play format that will restart the season in a little less than eight weeks.

Welcomed news for not only the players and the fans but front office decision makers as well.

Guys like Grizzlies President Jason Wexler who says the NBA did a good job in piecing together a plan, 22 teams, eight regular season games and a possible play in for the final playoff spot, that takes into account what teams accomplished before the shut down.

“We’re just excited to have basketball back on the calender,” Wexler said. “It’s been three months now. Give or take. So to have a date with a game to be played is fantastic. To see these guys on the court in meaningful, competitive games, I think we all missed it even more than we realized or might have guessed.”