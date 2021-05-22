Grizzlies playoff tickets against Jazz go on sale Monday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) react during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies announced that Playoff tickets for home games 3 and 4 of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs will be available for purchase on Monday.

Tickets will be available at 2 p.m., including a limited number of six-person suite nights.

You can click here to purchase tickets. There is a limit of four tickets per purchase. An exclusive presale is available on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members.

Grizzlies fans interested in becoming an MVP Season Ticket Member to gain access to playoff tickets can call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com/tickets.

The Grizzlies will make their 11th trip to the NBA Playoffs and first appearance since 2017 against the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in the Western Conference First Round. Below is the Grizzlies’ schedule for the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs:

Game Date Location Time (CT)

Game 1 Sunday, May 23 Utah 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 Wednesday, May 26 Utah 9:00 p.m.

Game 3 Saturday, May 29 Memphis 8:30 p.m.

Game 4 Monday, May 31 Memphis 8:30 p.m.

Game 5* Wednesday, June 2 Utah TBD

Game 6* Friday, June 4 Memphis TBD

Game 7* Sunday, June 6 Utah TBD