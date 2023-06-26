MEMPHIS – With a big money extension coming for star guard Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies did agree to pick up the team option on Xavier Tillman’s contract Monday.

In a move that should surprise no one, Tillman will make just under two million this season after coming up huge for the Grizz when Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke were injured late last season.

Tillman finishing the year with career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He also stepped up in the playoffs when he had a career playoff high 22 points and 13 rebounds in a game two win over the Lakers.