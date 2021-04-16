Grizzlies open record 7-game road trip with win in Chicago

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, right, shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 32 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took control in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls 126-115.

The game was tied at the end of both the first and second quarters before the Grizzlies took control in the third to beat the Bulls for the second time this week. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and seven rebounds while Ja Morant scored 15. Xavier Tillman added 14 points off the bench.

Coby White led the way for the Bulls with 27 points. Chicago All-Star Zach LaVine missed the game because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.