Grizzlies open FedExForum for voluntary workouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies have taken their first steps toward possibly resuming the NBA season.

WREG has learned the Grizzlies opened the doors to FedExForum this week for individual and voluntary workouts, while operating in compliance with both league rules and local public health authorities.

The Grizzlies are one of 13 NBA teams to reopen their facilities with more expected to do the same over the coming days. The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly set to open their doors on Saturday.

NBA teams are working out under strict safety protocols, including having only four players inside the facility at any one time, no group workouts or scrimmages and no head coach or assistant coaches are allowed to be on hand.