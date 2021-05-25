Grizzlies not worried about respect, worried about wins

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) lays the ball up as Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) looks on during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — With game two against the top-seed Utah Jazz on the horizon, the Grizzlies have already accomplished what they came to do in Salt Lake City…steal homecourt advantage from the best team in the NBA.

Now it is time to get greedy.

After knocking off theJazz on Sunday night, the Grizzlies try to make it two for two in Utah on Wednesday, though the Jazz have lost only six games, all year, on their home floor.

But this Grizzly team is riding some serious momentum, having won eight of nine which included elimination games against both the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors just to get to Utah.

As for earning respect on the game’s biggest stage, that is not something these Next Gen Grizz are really concerned about.

“We just want to handle business at this point. Who cares about the respect people give us. Blah, blah, blah. None of that,” Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson said. “We just have a goal that we’re trying to obtain right now. Trying to take it one game at a time and win this series. I don’t really pay attention to the outside noise. It’s just like, I try to focus on myself and my teammates.”

“We’re all as one team. We all have each other’s back,” Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said. “Nobody on this roster or in this organization gonna back down. Whatever they’re going to bring, we’re going to fight back.”

Tip time for game two is 9 pm.