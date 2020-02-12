Grizzlies’ newcomers meet the media

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 26: Justise Winslow #20 of the Miami Heat passes the ball in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS -- The three newest members of the Memphis Grizzlies...finally getting a chance to meet the media.

Justise Winslow, Gorgui Dieng and Jordan Bell, all acquired at the NBA Trade Deadline, all at practice On Tuesday as the Grizz get set to take on Portland tomorrow in the final game before the all star break.

While Dieng and Bell could make their Grizz debuts on Wednesday night against the Blazers, Winslow is still a ways off, still nursing a back injury. But the one common theme from all three players, they are happy to be in Memphis...happy to add on to what's already the most surprising story in the NBA this season.

"I feel like this environment, this setting, this city really fits who I am.," said Winslow. "Obviously, I'm dealing with an injury, trying to get healthy. The medical staff and I are taking it one day at a time. We're just grinding. I know that's a big slogan here, Grit and Grind. I'm just excited to be part of this environment. A part of this amazing organization."

"Just play hard. That's what I do. Just play hard, play as hard as you can," said Dieng. "I know I just got traded here. I'm here to contribute. I'm a team player. I do a lot of stuff that don't show up on the stat sheet. I'm really excited to be here and play as hard as I can for this team."

Bell, who won an NBA title with the Warriors back in 2018, likes what he sees here with the Grizzlies. "I definitely see the DNA here. You have some great young talent in Ja, Dillon, Jaren. Like I said, if you try to put into their mind to separate from being good to great is this much. It's really this much. I definitely can see it," said Bell. "I think in the near future, I can definitely see this team making a run to the finals and possibly winning a championship."

