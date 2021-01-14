Grizzlies’ Morant upgraded to questionable vs. T’Wolves

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 15: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter in the Western Conference play-in game one at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Rarely has an injury report brought so much excitement to Grizzly fans everywhere.

Just over two weeks after severely spraining his ankle against the Brooklyn Nets, Ja Morant is listed as questionable,upgraded from out, for Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now there’s no guarantee Morant will play but there is a chance after the Grizzlies’ star guard has missed the team’s last nine games.

The funny thing is, the Grizzlies have actually held firm without Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow winslow over the past couple of weeks.

A winning record…5-and-4… since Morant went down with Wednesday night’s win in Minnesota, the team’s third straight victory.

“It just shows how tough we are,” said Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. “There’s some teams that rack up a bunch of losses when their best player goes down but our team has guys that just play super hard. Guys that can fight really. Just fight and get wins even when it’s tough.”

“It’s always been next man up. We just have a bunch of hoopers on this team. Makes it easy to just get different groups in there and just play. We got a bunch of guys playing the right way. Makes it easy.”