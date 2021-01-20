Grizzlies matchup against Portland postponed due to contact tracing

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots between Philadelphia 76ers guards Matisse Thybulle (22) and Shake Milton (18), and center Dwight Howard (39) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers is postponed for Wednesday night in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, the NBA announced.

The Grizzlies were set to take on the Blazers at 9 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday night. The NBA said in a statement, this game is postponed because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies. Additionally, the NBA said Memphis will not have the league-required eight available players to play against Portland.