Grizzlies make franchise history and snap 4-game slide vs. Hornets

MEMPHIS — Kyle Anderson hit a career-high six 3 of Memphis’ franchise-record 23 3-pointers and scored 27 points to help the Grizzlies snap a four-game losing streak with a 130-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Dillon Brooks added 20 points, Desmond Bane and Grayson Allen scored 18 each, and Ja Morant had 15 points and 11 assists.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 34 points, connecting on 12 of 17 shots. LaMelo Ball added 17 points, and Gordon Hayward and Malcolm Bridges added 15 points apiece. Bridges had 10 rebounds.