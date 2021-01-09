Grizzlies lose Valaciunas but hold on to knock off Brooklyn

MEMPHIS — The Grizzlies got their first home win of the year Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets, 115-110, but did it without Jonas Valanciunas in the second half.

Valanciunas was forced to leave the game right before halftime for what the team calls ‘health and safety protocols.’ The Grizzlies did say Valanciunas did not test positive for COVID-19.

“As soon as we got notification in conversations with the league, we had to pull him from the game, an abundance of caution. Put him into the health and safety protocols,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Big thing is, he’s not positive. It’s an abundance of caution. We had to make that move immediately.”

Brandon Clarke scored 12 of his season high 19 points in a 40-point first quarter as the Grizzlies led by as many as 22 over a Nets team playing without both Kevin Durant (quarantine) and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons).

With Valaciunas out, Brooklyn took advantage.

Riding the hot hand of Caris Lavert, the Nets rallied to take the lead in the third quarter. Levert scoring a game high 43 points which included 7 3’s.

But the Grizzlies would make just enough plays down the stretch. Dillon Brooks led six Grizzlies in double figures with 24. Tyus Jones chipped in a double double with 11 points and 10 assists as the Grizz wrap up a four game homestand with that elusive first win on the homecourt.