Grizzlies lose Tyus Jones for at least a week with knee soreness

ORLANDO — Just two days before the Grizzlies restart the NBA season and their depth, taking a bit of a hit.

The team announcing that backup point guard Tyus Jones has some soreness in his knee and will be re-evaluated in a week.

Jones, averaging over seven points and four assists, playing 19 minutes a game, really didn’t look right in the Grizzlies three scrimmages and will miss seeding games against the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans…and maybe more.

“Now it’s kind of next man up. We’re going to have to get creative a little bit with how we handle the point guard position,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “I have confidence in a lot of different playmakers on our team in Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton. All guys that have gotten opportunities, this season or in the course of their careers, playing some point guard. It’s going to be a feel. I don’t want to overtax anyone. Ja in particular. As important as these games are, there’s still eight games to be played.”

Game one of the restart for the Grizzlies is Friday against the Blazers.