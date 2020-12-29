Grizzlies lose Morant to ankle injury, beat Nets in overtime

BROOKLYN, NY – DECEMBER 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 28, 2020 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant exited with a sprained ankle but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season without him, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime Monday night.

The NBA Rookie of the Year was wheeled to the back of the arena late in the first half after hurting his left ankle when he leaped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed on the Nets forward’s foot. Morant rejoined his teammates on the bench in the second half with his foot in a walking boot.

He watched Brandon Clarke score the go-ahead basket on a follow shot with 41 seconds left in overtime before the Grizzlies put it away with free throws.

“What a great display for him to be out there,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins on Morant returning to the bench. “He was full involved on the bench and in timeouts, being fully integrated with the guys helping push us to this victory and just the energy on the bench was amazing throughout the game. A moment like that can really test you. But our guys just kept fighting, they recognized the opportunity to keep competing and playing for each other and that’s what they did and I’m really proud of them and this is just as I said a true testament to our resiliency with the group that we have here.”

Kyle Anderson scored a career-high 28 points and Dillon Brooks added 24 for the Grizzlies, who had dropped their first two games. Clarke had 16 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis started a three-game road trip. … Anderson’s previous career high came in the last game, when he had 20 points against Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Try to snap a nine-game losing streak to Boston on Wednesday.

Nets: Play the first of two straight home games against Atlanta on Wednesday.