Grizzlies lose Justise Winslow for the season

ORLANDO — Justise Winslow’s Grizzlies’ debut will have to wait until next season.
Winslow injured a hip during practice on Monday in Orlando, an injury that the team announced will cause him to miss the rest of the season.
Acquired at the February trade deadline from the Miami Heat, Winslow was set to make his Grizzlies’ debut during this NBA restart after a back injury earlier this year had limited the former Duke star to just one game with Miami since December fourth.
With the loss of Winslow, the Grizzlies will likely to turn to a combination of Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton and Josh Jackson when they resume their season on July 31st.