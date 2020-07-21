Grizzlies lose Justise Winslow for the season

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 26: Justise Winslow #20 of the Miami Heat passes the ball in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — Justise Winslow’s Grizzlies’ debut will have to wait until next season.

Winslow injured a hip during practice on Monday in Orlando, an injury that the team announced will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Acquired at the February trade deadline from the Miami Heat, Winslow was set to make his Grizzlies’ debut during this NBA restart after a back injury earlier this year had limited the former Duke star to just one game with Miami since December fourth.

Last night during a scrimmage, I experienced a contact injury in my hip that unfortunately will keep me out until next season. I was excited to join my brothers on the court & will be supporting them throughout. I’m focused on coming back 100% towards a full recovery. 🤞🏾🐻💙 pic.twitter.com/s4ds2CNSNC — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) July 21, 2020

With the loss of Winslow, the Grizzlies will likely to turn to a combination of Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton and Josh Jackson when they resume their season on July 31st.