Grizzlies lose in heartbreaking fashion as Luka Dončić nails in buzzer beating three

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) takes the game-winning 3-point shot at the end of the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The Mavericks won 114-113. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southwestern Divisional matchup between Dallas and Memphis had everything a fan would want in a great basketball game.

An amazing dunk by Ja Morant, excellent offense on both sides of the floor, never ending lead changes, and a heartbreaking buzzer beating three by Luka Dončić that left Grizzlies fans in complete disbelief.

LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C6wMhjerg8 — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2021

Memphis loss a nail biting game against Dallas 114-113. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he was pleased with his team’s effort despite the loss.

Grayson Allen led the charge for the Grizzlies. He finished the night with 23 points and shot 7-14 from the field. The Mavericks had no answer for the third year player out of Duke. He torched the Mavs from behind the arc shooting 6-11 from downtown.

Despite the high power offense and lock down defense at times, the Grizzlies found themselves trading baskets with the Mavericks for much of the fourth quarter. Memphis led by 5 when Ja Morant had his shot blocked by Dončić, and the Mavericks took over.

In the final two seconds of the game, the Grizzlies led by two, as Allen grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled. Allen missed the two free throws giving the Mavericks a chance to win the game.

Then, after the Mavs inbound the ball, Dončić drove a little and shot the ball off-balance, one legged and knocked down the buzzer beating three which ended the game.

Morant spoke with the media after the game and said he’s proud of how he and his teammates played all game.

The Grizzlies must put this game behind them and focus on their long road trip that lies ahead.

Memphis will kick-off a seven-game road trip by playing a back-to-back against Chicago and Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday.