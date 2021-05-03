Grizzlies looking to close strong over season’s final two weeks

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hangs from the rim after dunking in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Safe to say it is crunch time for the Grizzlies.

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the Grizzlies sit eighth in the west with just four and a half games separating fifth thru tenth as the Grizzlies get set to take on a red hot New York Knicks team at FedExForum.

Nine games left.

Five at home.

Four on the road as the Grizzlies try to hold off the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs while trying to catch the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The top six automatically make the playoffs.

Seven thru ten have to go the play-in route to the postseason.

“We can control our own destiny,” Said Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton. “We just have to win every game or try to win every game we can. The more games we win, the better opportunity we have for the playoffs. That’s how we’re looking at it.”

“When everything, when the going gets tough, you have one of two options. To embrace it or to back down from it,” said Grizzlies rookie guard Desmond Bane. “We’re coming down to this final stretch and, I think, that’s it’s going to make us even closer as a team.”