LOS ANGELES – The Grizzlies have a chance to make franchise history Friday night as they tip off a five-game, West coast road trip against LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Grizzlies are riding an NBA best 11-game winning streak into L.A., where a 12th straight win would set a new franchise record for consecutive wins.

The Grizzlies also know the importance of this roadie, starting the night just a half game back of the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West and looking forward to doing a little bit better than in their last lengthy road trip when they lost three of four.

“Super important. Really? It’s really important. I mean, we’re going back out west. We just we’re out west. That’s where we were struggling before. We know that,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. “We know that the teams still are going to want to come hunt us all the time just because. For whatever their reasons are. We want to hunt down for sure, too.”

“I’m looking forward to it. A lot of good teams, a lot of good atmospheres,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “Get another look at our rotation. Our full group of guys. Take that mentality on the road.”

The Grizzlies will play five games in eight days, beginning with the Lakers.