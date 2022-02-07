MEMPHIS – Forget that small market label.

The Memphis Grizzlies have quickly become the talk of the NBA, closing in on the All-Star break with the league’s third best record.

of course, it all starts with Ja Morant. The first time All-Star and All-Star starter is becoming one of the NBA’s top draws.

He’s in the MVP conversation, getting MVP chants on the road in places like New York and Orlando in just the past couple of days.

But Morant has help. Namely guys like Jaren Jackson Junior and Desmond Bane along with the one of the top benches in the league.

So the Grizzlies are no longer just a Memphis story. It seems everyone is talking about the boys in the Beale Street Blue.

That’s good…but not the goal.

“We’re trying to be the talk of the NBA, after the season’s over. Hopefully being able to do some damage in the playoffs, lord willing, we get there,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “That’s the final goal. It’s good to get some pub and notoriety now but we know we still have a long way to go.”

“Whether we’re getting attention or not, I think our guys understand, we motivate each other every single day. We’re not looking for media attention to motivate us, by any means,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “It’s good to get the recognition because it creates more buzz around the team but I don’t think we take it for granted whatsoever. Our guys just go out there and just continue to play basketball.”

But despite the Grizzlies strong play, Jaren Jackson Junior, denied for a second time a spot in this month’s All-Star Game.

Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selected the Spurs Dejounte Murray and not Jackson as an injury replacement for Draymond Green.

Not that Murray doesn’t deserve it, averaging a near triple double for San Antonio, but Jackson leads the NBA in blocks to go along with 17 points and 6 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies are also 16 and a half games better than the Spurs in the standings.