SALT LAKE CITY – Next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City will have a bit of a Memphis feel to it, and not just because Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant will play in his second straight All-Star Game.

That announcement to become official when the reserves for this year’s game are announced Thursday.

Morant will be joined in Salt Lake City by rookie big man Kenny Lofton Junior.

Lofton was selected to represent the Memphis Hustle as part of the NBA’s GLeague team that will play in this year’s Rising Stars game, a game made up of the league’s top rookies, second year players and GLeague stars.

Lofton is averaging 18 points and 9 rebounds in 10 games with the Hustle while playing in just seven games this year for the Grizzlies.

One guy who surprisingly didn’t make the cut was Grizzlies’ second year forward Santi Aldama.

Aldama overlooked for the game despite playing in 47 games this year, averaging nine points and five rebounds, while shooting 37 percent from three for the second best team in the west.

Also part of this Rising Stars game to tip off All-Star Weekend is former Tiger Jalen Duren.

The prized rookie and Pistons’ lottery pick is averaging eight and half points and an NBA rookie best eight and half rebounds a game.

The 28 players in this year’s Rising Stars game will be drafted into four teams.

One of those teams to be coached by two-time NBA Champion and former Grizz great Pau Gasol.