MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking like a team ready to pick up where it left off last season, the Grizzlies tipped off the home portion of the preseason with an easy 109-97 win over the Orlando Magic.

Santi Aldama and Ja Morant led an early 12-2 first-quarter run and the Grizzlies never looked back.

Aldama, who is set to start on Opening Night for the injured Jaren Jackson Jr, scored 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting which included 4 of 5 from three-point range.

Morant, who put a scare in Grizz Nation by coming up gimpy in the third quarter with what turned out to be a cramp, scored a game-high 22 to go along with four rebounds and seven assists.

The Grizzlies forced Orlando into 23 turnovers, holding the Magic to under 40% shooting.