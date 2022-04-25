MEMPHIS –

“But we’re not up here complaining about referees. I think referees are in a tough position as it is already. Coming from a young coach, that’s something you just don’t do. Me being in this league for a decade, that’s something you just don’t do. Especially during playoff time.”

With the series tied 2-2, leave it to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley to stir the pot a little bit as the series between the Grizzlies and T’Wolves shifts back here to FedExForum.

Beverley making those comments after Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was fined 15 thousand dollars from criticizing the referees after Saturday night’s game four loss in the Twin Cities.

It’s a fine Jenkins knew was coming.

What the Grizz coach didn’t expect — but maybe all of us should have – was for Beverley to put his two cents in. To which Jenkins had this response after practice Monday.

“I care about the people that are closest to me,” Jenkins said.

“Mention it to Him? No, I mention it to you guys. I’m pretty sure you’re going to put it out there,” Beverley said.

He was only fined 15 thousand dollars. Yea, we’re done with that so next question.”

The next question is which Grizzlies players will step up and pay the fine for their head coach?

Dillon Brooks said Saturday night that he would take care of any fine. He reiterated that on MOnday though Jenkins quickly squashed any financial help from his players.

A good thing says second year star guard Desmond Bane when asked if the team was passing the plate to help coach.

“I ain’t passing nothing. I got some vets on this team,” Bane said. “When I get my deal, I’ll be ready to throw out a little pennies here and there but for now, they got that.”