Grizzlies increase capacity at FedExForum to near 40%; tickets go on sale Tuesday for postseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Monday that capacity inside FedExForum will increase to approximately 40 percent, doubling the current capacity, to start the 2021 postseason.

The Grizzlies said they consulted with the Shelby County Health Department, as well as the NBA League office, on the increase, up from 20 percent of the total capacity during the 2020-21 regular season.

According to the press release, available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives as well as direction from the NBA League Office.

Tickets for the Grizzlies May 19 Home Game in the NBA Play-In Tournament will be available for purchase beginning on Tuesday, May 18, at 2 p.m. An exclusive presale is available on Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m. for MVP Season Ticket Members.

There is a limit of four tickets per purchase. Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.