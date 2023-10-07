MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Saturday the Memphis Grizzlies hosted their annual Open Practice, free to the public.

It was the first time Memphis fans got a chance to see this year’s squad, besides Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant up close and personal.

One of the newest members to this year’s roster stood out the most in former Memphis Tiger Derrick Rose. Many cheered as Rose ran through the tunnel at FedExForum with Memphis written across his chest since his days as Tiger.

” It’s a little quagmire moment. But at the same time, I’m always fortunate. I’m just trying to live in gratitude,” said Rose.

Memphis tips-off the pre-season Sunday at 7 p.m. when playing host to the Indiana Pacers.